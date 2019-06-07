U S Department of Labor : Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Acosta on May Jobs Report

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta today issued the following statement regarding the May 2019 Employment Situation report:
'May's job report added 75,000 jobs. We seek to continue job growth by opening more opportunities through policies like USMCA moving forward.
'For 15 months in a row, the unemployment rate has been at or below 4.0% as May's unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, the lowest rate since 1969. Hispanic-Americans and Americans with disabilities maintained their series low unemployment rates at 4.2% and 6.3%, respectfully.
'At 3.1%, wage growth continued a 10-month streak of being at or above 3.0%, which remains encouraging.'
