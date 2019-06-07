Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Labor : Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Acosta on May Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 10:08am EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta today issued the following statement regarding the May 2019 Employment Situation report:

'May's job report added 75,000 jobs. We seek to continue job growth by opening more opportunities through policies like USMCA moving forward.

'For 15 months in a row, the unemployment rate has been at or below 4.0% as May's unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, the lowest rate since 1969. Hispanic-Americans and Americans with disabilities maintained their series low unemployment rates at 4.2% and 6.3%, respectfully.

'At 3.1%, wage growth continued a 10-month streak of being at or above 3.0%, which remains encouraging.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Labor published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aAndrew Craig Helped Lead Wave of Consolidation Among U.S. Banks
DJ
10:43aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
10:33aU.S. welcomes Mexico immigration offers, but 'long way to go' - official
RE
10:30aU.S. May payrolls rose less than expected
RE
10:28aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OF : Minister Taavi Aas met with the Russian Minister of Transport
PU
10:26aMexican Inflation Rate Eased in May
DJ
10:25aU.S.-Mexico migration talks continue as tariff deadline looms
RE
10:23aSTATE OF ILLINOIS : IL Department on Aging; Elder Abuse Awareness Turns Chicago Purple June 8th - 10th
PU
10:23aGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr to attend G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy in Japan
PU
10:19aAnticipation of a Rate Cut Rises With Jobs Report -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About