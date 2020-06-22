U.S. Department of Transportation Issues Final Rule for the Safe Transportation of Liquefied Natural Gas by Rail Tank Car

PHMSA 05-20

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), in consultation with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), issued a final rule authorizing the bulk transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail. Specifically, the rule will permit the bulk transportation of LNG in DOT-113C120W9 (DOT-113) specification tank cars with enhanced outer tank requirements and additional operational controls. Today's publication complies with Executive Order 13868 (EO 13868), 'Promoting Energy Infrastructure and Economic Growth,' issued in April 2019.

'The Department's new rule carefully lays out key operational safeguards to provide for the safe transportation of LNG by rail to more parts of the country where this energy source is needed,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

With FRA approval, LNG has previously been authorized for transport by rail in a portable tank. Federal Hazardous Materials Regulations have also authorized the transportation of other flammable cryogenic materials for many years in DOT-113 tank cars. Importantly, this final rule also incorporates newly designated additional safety requirements, such as an enhanced thicker carbon steel outer tank.

The rule also requires remote monitoring of the pressure and location of LNG tank cars. In addition, to improve braking, the rule requires a two-way end of train or distributed power system when a train is transporting 20 or more tank cars loaded with LNG in a continuous block, or 35 or more such tank cars of LNG anywhere in the train consist. Furthermore, the rule requires railroads to conduct route risk assessments to evaluate safety and security.

EO 13868 recognized the growth of energy production in the U.S., coupled with an increased global demand for U.S. natural gas. The rule prescribes regulations that reflect best practices and best-available technologies, sets increased regulatory certainty, and provides policies that promote America's natural resources.

Read the final rule as submitted to the Federal Register here . Although PHMSA has taken steps to ensure the accuracy of this version of the Final Rule posted on the PHMSA website, it is not the official version. Please refer to the official version in a forthcoming Federal Register publication, which will appear on the websites of each of the Federal Register (https://www.federalregister.gov) and the Government Printing Office (https://www.govinfo.gov). After publication in the Federal Register, this unofficial version will be removed from PHMSA's website and replaced with a link to the official version. PHMSA will also post the official version in docket no. PHMSA-2018-0025 on the regulations.gov website (https://www.regulations.gov).



