U S Department of Treasury : Readout from a Treasury Spokesperson of Secretary Mnuchin's call with the Finance Ministers of the Five Eyes Nations

June 18, 2020
WASHINGTON - Secretary Mnuchin participated in a call with the Finance Ministers of the Five Eyes nations to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19. The Ministers shared updates on policy responses currently in place and discussed strategies to accelerate economic activity, in line with necessary health and safety measures as our economies reopen. They agreed to remain in regular contact as a group and will continue to work together to support a strong and sustained economic recovery.
