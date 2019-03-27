Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on Presidential Memorandum on Federal Housing Finance Reform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement today on the Presidential Memorandum on federal housing finance reform:

'I look forward to working with FHFA, HUD, Congress, and other stakeholders to address the need for housing finance reform as laid out by President Trump's Presidential Memorandum. We support a system that provides for access to lending for hardworking Americans, while also protecting taxpayers from risk. An effective and efficient federal housing finance system will also meaningfully contribute to economic growth.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 21:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26pTechnology Shares Slide as Global Growth Fears Persist -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:25pWEIL GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP : Shortlisted for Eight Awards at the 2019 IFLR Americas Awards
PU
05:25pFinancials Slip as Treasury Yields Continue to Move Lower -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:23pConsumer Shares Fall; Homebuilders Climb Following Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:22pNew Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in latest talc cancer trial
RE
05:21pHealth Care Shares Slide as Sector Consolidation Continues -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:20pIndustrials Edge Higher, Beating the Broader Market -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pMaterials Shares Slip Amid Continued Global Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish authorities widen Swedbank inquiry to include suspected fraud

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.