U S Department of Treasury : Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on Presidential Memorandum on Federal Housing Finance Reform

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement today on the Presidential Memorandum on federal housing finance reform:

'I look forward to working with FHFA, HUD, Congress, and other stakeholders to address the need for housing finance reform as laid out by President Trump's Presidential Memorandum. We support a system that provides for access to lending for hardworking Americans, while also protecting taxpayers from risk. An effective and efficient federal housing finance system will also meaningfully contribute to economic growth.'

###