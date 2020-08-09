U S Department of Treasury : Statement by Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on the President's Executive Orders Providing Continuing Economic Relief

August 9, 2020

Washington, DC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement today following the signing of Executive Orders by President Donald J. Trump that delay the collection of payroll taxes, enact eviction protections, extend enhanced unemployment benefits, and provide student loan repayment options:

'I am pleased that President Trump has taken action to ensure that economic relief continues to be provided for America's workers, families and businesses. These Executive Orders build upon our ongoing implementation of the CARES Act, which is delivering meaningful results for the American people.

'President Trump is fully committed to making sure that hardworking Americans and businesses continue to have the resources they need as our country safely reopens.'



####

