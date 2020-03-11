Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Statement of Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin Before the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

Chairwoman Lowey, Ranking Member Rogers, and members of the Subcommittee, I am pleased to be with you today to discuss the President's Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Budget and the Treasury Department's top priorities.

I first want to note that the Administration, through the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is taking decisive action to address risks associated with the virus. While public health is our highest priority, we are also working on economic options to support working Americans and businesses affected by disruptions due to the spread of the virus. The Administration is also coordinating with international organizations and counterparts in other countries. We will continue to work closely with Congress on a bipartisan basis on these critical issues.

The President's FY 2021 Budget for the Treasury Department makes clear that we continue to prioritize economic growth, as well as our critical role in international affairs and national security matters. We have included in our requests $1.59 billion for International Programs. This level of funding reflects the U.S. leadership role in international financial institutions and critical debt relief programs, while ensuring that our contributions are appropriate relative to other countries.

The most substantial portion of the request is $1.48 billion for the multilateral development banks (MDBs) to alleviate poverty and enhance global growth. I would highlight our commitment to reforming the MDBs by improving their governance, the effectiveness of their development programs, and their focus on support to the poorest countries. We further propose increasing our commitment to the International Monetary Fund's New Arrangements to Borrow and extending it for an additional three years.

We also request $33 million for Treasury's Office of Technical Assistance (OTA). OTA is playing a critical role in helping countries combat terrorist and other illicit financing, and in helping countries to reduce reliance on foreign aid by improving conditions for private sector-led economic growth.

Finally, we seek support for the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative in the amount of $78 million. Through this program, we intend to provide vital bilateral debt relief and restructuring for Somalia.

I am pleased to join you today to discuss ways for us to work together to make our economy stronger. Thank you very much, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 19:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04pBankers meet with Trump, say prepared to help economy
RE
04:02pLebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus - PM
RE
04:00pU.S. again postpones high-level meeting on Huawei and China - sources
RE
03:57pWHO says coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic, UK and Italy shore up defences
RE
03:57pFrance's coronavirus death toll close to 50, new restrictions imposed
RE
03:56pDenmark shuts schools and universities to curb spread of coronavirus
RE
03:53pWHO calls coronavirus a pandemic as Britain, Italy shore up defenses
RE
03:50pUAE joins Saudi in opening oil taps as row with Russia slams crude prices
RE
03:50pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Statement of Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin Before the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs
PU
03:48pTrump - Prepared to use full power of U.S. government on coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group