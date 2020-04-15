U S Department of Treasury : Supplemental Security Income Recipients Will Receive Automatic COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments

SSI recipients with dependent children should still use the 'Non-Filers Enter Info Here' portal on IRS.Gov to provide their information

WASHINGTON-The Social Security Administration announced today that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will automatically receive their Economic Impact Payments directly to their bank accounts through direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI benefits. Treasury anticipates SSI recipients will receive these automatic payments no later than early May.

'SSI recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment. The payments will be automatic,' said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'Recipients with qualifying children should use the 'Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here' web portal to enter basic information so they can receive their payments as quickly as possible.'

For SSI recipients who have qualifying children under age 17, go to IRS.gov and click on the 'Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here' button. The tool will request basic information to confirm eligibility, calculate and send the Economic Impact Payments:

Full names and Social Security numbers, including for spouse and dependents

Mailing address

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

Recipients will receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If SSI beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child.

For those SSI recipients with dependents who use Direct Express debit cards, additional information will be available soon regarding the steps to take on the IRS web site when claiming children under 17.

The Social Security Administration will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.

