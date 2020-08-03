U S Department of Treasury : TREASURY ANNOUNCES MARKETABLE BORROWING ESTIMATES

August 3, 2020

Sources and Uses Table

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing[1] for the July - September 2020 and October - December 2020 quarters. These estimates assume $1 trillion of additional borrowing need in anticipation of additional legislation being passed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the July - September 2020 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $947 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-September cash balance of $800 billion. The borrowing estimate is $270 billion higher than announced in May 2020. The increase in privately-held net marketable borrowing is primarily driven by higher expenditures, due to a shift from the prior quarter and anticipated new legislation, largely offset by the higher beginning-of-July cash balance[2] and higher receipts.

During the October - December 2020 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $1.216 trillion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $800 billion.

During the April - June 2020 quarter, Treasury borrowed $2.753 trillion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.722 trillion. In May 2020, Treasury estimated privately-held net marketable borrowing of $2.999 trillion and assumed an end-of-June cash balance of $800 billion. The $246 billion decrease in borrowing resulted primarily from lower-than-projected expenditures and higher receipts largely offset by the increase in the cash balance.

Additional financing details relating to Treasury's Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.