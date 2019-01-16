Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Taxpayers Granted Penalty Relief for Underpayment of Individual Taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:18pm EST

Washington - Today the U.S. Department of the Treasury is announcing that it will provide penalty relief for certain individuals who underpaid their estimated taxes for 2018. This waiver covers taxpayers whose total withholding and estimated tax payments are equal to or greater than 85 percent of their taxes owed.

The lower rates in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced the amount taxpayers needed to withhold in their paychecks. The online withholding calculator and updated W-4 form helped taxpayers determine the right amount to set aside. Should they have marginally miscalculated their 2018 withholdings, this waiver ensures they will not face the standard penalty for underpaying their taxes.

The Internal Revenue Code authorizes the Secretary to waive underpayment penalties in certain circumstances, and the notice issued today is an exercise of that statutory waiver authority.

Taxpayers are encouraged to use the Withholding Calculator available on IRS.gov to ensure their 2019 withholdings are adjusted to reflect the revised rates, deductions, and credits from the new tax law.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 20:18:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pIRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law
DJ
03:41pTreasury Yields Rise as Brexit Worries Recede--Update
DJ
03:40pTaiwan objects to Britain's post-Brexit WTO services trade arrangement
RE
03:39pEUROPEAN UNION : EU to help boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
PU
03:38pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:36pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary
PU
03:21pCURRENCIES : British Pound Edges Higher As May's Government Survives No-confidence Vote
DJ
03:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Taxpayers Granted Penalty Relief for Underpayment of Individual Taxes
PU
03:17pYelp investor SQN says shares could surge to $55-$65
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.