U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Announces Additions to Senior Leadership Team in Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence

Isabel Patelunas sworn in as head of TFI's intelligence office and Andrea Gacki named OFAC Director

Washington - The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced two additions to the senior leadership team in its Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI). Isabel 'Izzy' Patelunas was sworn in this morning as Assistant Secretary for TFI's Office of Intelligence and Analysis (OIA). Andrea Gacki was named permanent Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), after serving as Acting Director since May of this year.

'Treasury plays an integral role in combating terrorism and other global illicit financial threats, and the addition of Izzy Patelunas and promotion of Andrea Gacki will further enhance TFI's efforts to carry out its important national security and foreign policy mission. As TFI plays an ever increasing role in our country's national security and foreign policy, Andrea and Izzy will bring tremendous experience to TFI's leadership team,' said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'I look forward to working with them to address the complex challenges ahead in the years to come.'

'Izzy Patelunas' accomplished tenure in the Intelligence Community and extensive background on a wide range of national security matters makes her particularly well-suited to lead Treasury's intelligence agency. Izzy will be a terrific addition to our leadership team,' said Sigal P. Mandelker, Under Secretary for TFI. 'Andrea Gacki's insight and significant experience both at OFAC and the Department of Justice have proven invaluable to TFI for more than a decade. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Andrea and to welcoming Izzy. As we continue to deploy innovative tools and new strategies to execute our mission, I am confident that they will both play integral roles in advancing TFI's objectives.'

Bio of Isabel Marie Patelunas

Isabel Patelunas was an accomplished member of the Senior Intelligence Service at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where she had served since 1989. For the last 15 years, she has been in management positions at the CIA supporting the highest levels of government, including serving on rotation to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as Director of the President's Daily Brief staff. Ms. Patelunas previously served as Deputy Director of CIA's Office of Middle East and North Africa Analysis, and as Director of the Advanced Analysis Training Program. She has also served in leadership positions in the National Counterproliferation Center and the Weapons Intelligence, Nonproliferation and Arms Control Office. She holds an M.A. from the University of Maryland in International Relations and a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. She was confirmed as Treasury's Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis by the United States Senate on August 28, 2018.

Bio of Andrea Gacki

Andrea Gacki has served as Deputy Director of OFAC since March of 2017, and as Acting Director since May of 2018. In addition, she led OFAC for five months in 2017 when then OFAC Director John Smith was performing the duties of the Under Secretary for TFI. Andrea first joined OFAC more than 10 years ago as a Senior Sanctions Advisor before serving as the Assistant Director for Licensing and the Associate Director for the Office of Compliance and Enforcement. Before joining OFAC, Andrea spent eight years at the Department of Justice's Civil Division in the Federal Programs Branch, worked as an associate at a DC law firm, and served as a judicial clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. She holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School

