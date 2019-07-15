Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Announces Federal Financial Literacy Reform Efforts in New Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 07:10pm BST

WASHINGTON - The Department of the Treasury and Financial Literacy and Education Commission (FLEC) today released its report Federal Financial Literacy Reform: Coordinating and Improving Financial Literacy Efforts. The Report highlights the importance of financial literacy and education for all Americans, identifies ways to efficiently and effectively deliver financial education, and recommends actions to improve federal efforts to build financial capacity for consumers and communities.

'The Trump Administration is committed to creating the conditions for everyone to benefit from the increased economic growth our Nation is experiencing, and financial literacy is a key component of this effort,' said 'Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'This report advances our mission to empower Americans to make independent financial decisions, build individual wealth, and save for retirement.'

The United States Government spends approximately $273 million annually on financial literacy and education programs. However, a 2012 Government Accountability Office report found that some of the Government's financial education efforts lacked meaningful coordination, failed to monitor effectiveness, or completed a formal evaluation of their impact. The Report recommends addressing these shortcomings through better coordination, prioritization, and partnership with the private sector and state, local, and tribal governments. In order to reach its findings, the Treasury Department thoroughly reviewed research on financial education and consulted with a broad array of experts, practitioners, and stakeholders. Consultations included academic researchers, nonprofits, state and local governments, trade associations, and other private sector entities.

Best practices for financial education are identified based on the research and experience of many technical experts. These best practices can improve both policy-making and delivery of financial education. A new structure for the Financial Literacy and Education Commission (FLEC) that sets forth clear roles and expectations is proposed to implement these recommendations.

The report and recommendations can be summarized in four categories:

  • Governance of Federal Financial Literacy and Education Efforts
    • The FLEC should also determine a structure to liaise more consistently with intermediaries and stakeholder groups.
  • Coordination of Programs and Proposals for High Impact
    • Treasury recommends better coordination strategies and potential outcome evaluation measures across six high-impact areas that could better frame and streamline federal financial literacy resources.
  • Best Practices for Delivery of Financial Literacy and Education
    • Treasury recommends that financial education providers adopt the CFPB's 'Five Principles of Effective Financial Education,' in addition to three newly identified best practices based on Treasury's stakeholder outreach.
  • Future Challenges and Opportunities
    • Treasury recommends that financial education programs evolve to teach consumers how to make informed decisions with respect to new digital financial products and services.

The full analysis and complete list of recommendations can be found in the report

To coordinate the federal government's financial literacy efforts, FLEC was established by law in 2003. The FLEC is made up of the heads of 22 federal agencies and the White House Domestic Policy Council. Chaired by the Secretary of the Treasury, the FLEC is tasked with improving 'the financial literacy and education of persons in the United States through the development of a national strategy' that promotes participation by the public and private sectors.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 18:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pCEPR CENTER FOR ECONOMIC AND POLICY RESEARCH : New Report Finds Ecuador's IMF Austerity Program Likely to Result in Economic Recession, Higher Unemployment
PU
02:32pMnuchin says Facebook must enact proper safeguards against illicit use, money laundering
RE
02:30pChina data supports global stocks as U.S. earnings season begins
RE
02:29pChina data supports stocks as U.S. earnings season begins
RE
02:27pAmazon rivals ride on Prime Day marketing as protests unfold
RE
02:22pOil prices fall on fading storm impact, Chinese economic data
RE
02:20pBSEE TROPICAL STORM BARRY ACTIVITY STATISTICS : July 15, 2019
PU
02:20pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister Shahid, as the Special Envoy of the President, calls on the Prime Minister of Mauritius
PU
02:18pTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
02:15pECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCIL : High-Level Political Forum
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5ABBVIE : Gilead invests $5 billion to deepen ties with biotech Galapagos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About