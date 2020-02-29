U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Announces Freedman's Bank Forum

The Forum will honor the Bank's legacy, discuss economic opportunity for all Americans

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced plans to host the Freedman's Bank Forum on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Forum commemorates the 155th anniversary of the Freedman's Savings and Trust Company's charter. Freedman's Savings and Trust Company, commonly referred to as the Freedman's Bank, was created to provide economic opportunity for newly emancipated Americans. The Department of the Treasury is hosting the Forum with the participation of the National Credit Union Administration, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

'The story of the Freedman's Bank illustrates the importance of financial opportunity to all Americans,' said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'The Freedman's Bank Forum will honor the Freedman's Bank legacy, and highlight the important work to promote economic prosperity in communities across the United States.'

The Forum's goals are:

To honor the historical significance of the Freedman's Bank;

To engage in a dialogue that both informs and highlights the Federal government's programs and policies related to Minority Depository Institutions; and

To promote opportunities that support economic development for all American communities.

Secretary Mnuchin and Robert L. Johnson (Founder and Chairman, The RLJ Companies; Founder and former Chairman, Black Entertainment Television) will participate in a fireside chat to discuss these goals.

The Forum will have multiple panels featuring prominent regulatory officials and private and non-profit sector leaders. The speakers will focus on honoring the legacy of the Freedman's Bank and discuss the important role that Minority Depository Institutions play in broad-based economic growth, and public and private strategies to address the financial health and community and economic development. The panels include:

The Legacy of Freedman's Bank in the Pursuit of Building Wealth;

Minority Depository Institution Preservation;

Expanding Banking Opportunities Through Innovation and Partnerships;

Investing in Entrepreneurs and Businesses; and

Financial Literacy and Building Wealth.

Full schedule of events and speakers.

More information about the Freedman's BankHERE.

The livestream.

Due to space constraints, press availability will be limited to the livestream for the duration of the Forum, with the exception of Secretary Mnuchin's fireside chat. To RSVP for the fireside chat, please email press@treasury.gov.

