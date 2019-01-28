Log in
U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

01/28/2019 | 03:19pm EST

View Sources and Uses Table

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing[1] for January - March 2019 and April - June 2019 quarters:

  • During the January - March 2019 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $365 billion in privately held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-March cash balance of $320 billion. The borrowing estimate is $8 billion higher than announced in October 2018. The increase in borrowing is driven primarily by a lower than previously assumed opening cash balance.[2]
  • During the April - June 2019 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $83 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $300 billion.

During the October - December 2018 quarter, Treasury borrowed $426 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $402 billion. In October 2018, Treasury estimated privately-held net marketable borrowing of $425 billion and assumed an end-of-December cash balance of $410 billion.[2] The slight change in borrowing resulted from the higher end-of-quarter cash balance partially offset by higher net cash flows.

Additional financing details relating to Treasury's Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

[1] Privately-held net marketable borrowing excludes rollovers (auction 'add-ons') of Treasury securities held in the Federal Reserve's System Open Market Account (SOMA), but includes financing required due to SOMA redemptions.
Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 20:18:10 UTC
