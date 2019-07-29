Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Designates a Vietnam-Based Representative of a WMD Entity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Sanctions designations enforcing United Nations and U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a North Korean individual operating from Vietnam, Kim Su Il, for his ties to the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). Kim Su Il is also an employee of the Munitions Industry Department (MID); a WPK subordinate that is United Nations (UN)- and U.S.-designated for its involvement in key aspects of North Korea's missile program, which is subject to a range of U.S. sanctions restrictions. This action reflects continued enforcement of UN and U.S. sanctions.

'Treasury continues to enforce existing sanctions against those who violate United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs) and evade U.S. sanctions on North Korea's unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs,' said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. 'Kim Su Il has violated UNSCRs and supports North Korea's weapons program.'

OFAC designated Kim Su Il, a trading company official who works on behalf of the MID in Vietnam, pursuant to E.O. 13687 for being an official of the WPK. As of early 2019, Kim Su Il was responsible for exporting anthracite coal, titanium ore concentrate, and other North Korean domestic products; importing and exporting various other goods, including raw materials, to and from North Korea; and ship chartering. This trade activity earned foreign currency for the North Korean regime. Kim Su Il is also responsible for exporting Vietnamese products to China, North Korea, and other countries. Kim Su Il was assigned to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in 2016 to perform economic, trading, mining, and shipping activities associated with the MID's business activities.

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of this individual that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all dealings by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons.

In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the person designated today may themselves be exposed to designation. Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant transaction or provides significant financial services for any of the individuals designated today could be subject to U.S. correspondent account or payable-through sanctions.

Identifying information on the individual sanctioned today.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 18:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Housing Share of GDP Continues to Decline
PU
02:49pPfizer to spinoff, merge off-patent drugs unit with Mylan
RE
02:48pPfizer to spinoff, merge off-patent drugs unit with Mylan
RE
02:35pCourt ruling against Venezuela in Crystallex case puts Citgo at risk
RE
02:28pArgentina wheat farmers eye record harvest as bad crop weather hits rivals
RE
02:24pEXCLUSIVE : India's SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers - source, internal memo
RE
02:19pEXCLUSIVE : India's SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers - source, internal memo
RE
02:16pBrexit worries knock sterling; stocks slip
RE
02:15pBrexit worries knock sterling; stocks slip
RE
02:15pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Designates a Vietnam-Based Representative of a WMD Entity
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group