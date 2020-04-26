U S Department of Treasury : Treasury, IRS Announce Significant Enhancements and Updates to Get My Payment App

App updates will help more Americans receive their Economic Impact Payments faster

WASHINGTON-The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS today announced significant enhancements to the 'Get My Payment' app to deliver an improved experience for Americans eligible to receive Economic Impact Payments.

'Treasury and the IRS have made substantial enhancements to the 'Get My Payment' app to ensure more Americans can get their money fast and track its delivery,' said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'This Administration has already delivered over 88 million payments in less than three weeks, with millions more on their way. We encourage people who still need to input their information or want to track their payment to use the app.'

The IRS developed this new tool at IRS.Gov to get payments to Americans fast. The Treasury and IRS are working non-stop to refine this tool and improve users' experience.

Click here for more info on the Get My Payment app and FAQS related to Economic Impact Payments.

