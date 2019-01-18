Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Issues Final Rules and New Proposed Guidance on Eligibility for 20-Percent Deduction for Small and Mid-Size Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:49pm EST

Washington - Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued final regulations and other guidance on a substantial provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which allows owners of sole proprietorships, partnerships, trusts, and S corporations to deduct up to 20 percent of their qualified business income. The final regulations ensure that this historic tax cut will be available to the broadest spectrum of American businesses, consistent with the law, while minimizing compliance costs and streamlining the process for claiming the deduction.
'Small and mid-size businesses are the engines of growth for the U.S. economy,' said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'The pass-through deduction will drive more investment in U.S. companies and higher wages for American workers. This provision will reduce pass-through business tax rates to their lowest rate in more than 80 years.'
It is estimated that between 17 and 40 million American business owners will be able to take advantage of this deduction. The deduction is generally available to small business owners with income below $315,000 for married couples filing jointly and $157,500 for single filers without limitations. For business owners above those thresholds, the regulations also provide certainty and flexibility by clarifying the definitions of 'specified service trade or business' and 'unadjusted basis immediately after acquisition' of qualified property, and by including 'aggregation rules' for filers with pass-through income from multiple sources. Treasury also issued a revenue procedure on computing W-2 wages for purposes of the limitations that apply to owners with income above the threshold amounts.
The Treasury issued further related proposed regulations that provide further certainty for determining the deduction for REIT dividends taxpayers own through mutual funds and a proposed revenue procedure providing a safe harbor, so that certain rental real estate enterprises may be treated as a trade or business for purposes of the deduction.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 20:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:05pWall Street rises over 1 pecent, posts fourth straight week of gains
RE
03:49pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Members of the 1518 Sanctions Committee Meet with Iraqi Delegation
PU
03:49pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Issues Final Rules and New Proposed Guidance on Eligibility for 20-Percent Deduction for Small and Mid-Size Businesses
PU
03:49pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — December 2018
PU
03:29pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Commodity Classic Advance Registration Discount Ends January 28
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10pCapacity LLC Accelerates Fulfillment for Clients with 20 Million Orders Processed
SE
03:09pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Car Bombing at Police Academy in Colombia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.