Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Launches the Counter-Hizballah International Partnership (CHIP) to Thwart Illicit Financial Activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:20am EDT

Washington-This week the Treasury Department convened the first meeting of the Counter-Hizballah International Partnership (CHIP) to build multilateral cooperation for targeting Hizballah's global financial networks. Over 30 countries representing the Middle East, the Western Hemisphere, Europe, Asia, and Africa participated in this event, which was held on the sidelines of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund Fall Meetings.

'Hizballah leverages a network of financiers and supporters around the world to fund its violent agenda. The CHIP unites the international community in an aggressive campaign to confront Hizballah's evolving schemes to better protect the international financial system from exploitation,' said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. 'The CHIP is an important initiative to share information and build capacity among our partners to more effectively leverage all available financial tools against Hizballah.'

At the meeting, the United States condemned Hizballah's abuse of the international financial system and identified impact-oriented steps countries should take to stem this abuse, including information sharing information among financial intelligence units, strengthening terrorism finance risk assessments, developing targeted financial sanctions regimes, and prosecuting terrorists and their financial facilitators. Participating countries noted the importance of raising Hizballah in international fora to build momentum and ensure coordination of efforts. The next steps for meeting participants will be to send technical experts to the Law Enforcement Coordination Group (LECG), which will next convene December 17-18 in The Hague, Netherlands.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aSTATISTICS LITHUANIA : 20 October is the fourth European Statistics Day
PU
10:42aCanadian dollar holds near 11-week high as oil prices climb
RE
10:41aIMF shareholders endorse maintaining resources, delay shareholding changes
RE
10:40aTHE OIL EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES SECTOR : Commitments taken on business ethics, but performances lagging behind on climate change mitigation strategies, and challenges remaining on pollution management.
PU
10:40aMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Aerospace forces group will visit South Africa
PU
10:40aTOYOTA GB : And caetanobus prepare hydrogen fuel cell buses for europe
PU
10:34aFed Injects $56.65 Billion In Liquidity Over Weekend
DJ
10:30aEU leaders split over $1.2 trillion post-Brexit budget
RE
10:29aEnergy stocks push TSX higher
RE
10:28aMexico clings to fortunate export jump to avoid recession next year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
5DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group