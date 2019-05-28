Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Releases Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

Washington - The U.S. Department of the Treasury today delivered to Congress the semiannual Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States. Treasury reviewed and assessed in this Report the policies of an expanded set of 21 major U.S. trading partners. Additionally, Treasury revised and updated the thresholds it uses to assess where unfair currency practices or imbalanced macroeconomic policies may be emerging.

The Report concluded that while the currency practices of nine countries were found to require close attention, no major U.S. trading partner met the relevant 2015 legislative criteria for enhanced analysis during the period covered by the Report. Further, no trading partner was found to have met the 1988 legislative standards during the current reporting period.

'The Treasury Department is working vigorously to achieve stronger growth and to ensure that trade expands in a way that helps U.S. workers and firms and protects them from unfair foreign trade practices. Treasury takes seriously any potentially unfair currency practices, and Treasury is expanding the number of U.S. trading partners it reviews to make currency practices fairer and more transparent,' said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

Treasury found that nine major trading partners continue to warrant placement on Treasury's 'Monitoring List' of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices: China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

'Additionally, Treasury will continue its enhanced bilateral engagement with China regarding exchange rate issues, given that the RMB has fallen against the dollar by eight percent over the last year in the context of an extremely large and widening bilateral trade surplus,' said Mnuchin.

While China does not disclose its foreign exchange intervention, Treasury estimates that direct intervention by the People's Bank of China in the last year has been limited. Treasury continues to urge China to take the necessary steps to avoid a persistently weak currency. China needs to aggressively address market-distorting forces, including subsidies and state-owned enterprises, enhance social safety nets to support greater household consumption growth, and rebalance the economy away from investment. Improved economic fundamentals and structural policy settings would underpin a stronger RMB over time and help to reduce China's trade surplus with the United States.

Today's Report is submitted to Congress pursuant to the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988, 22 U.S.C. § 5305, and Section 701 of the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015, 19 U.S.C. § 4421. Treasury is working actively to dismantle unfair barriers to trade and achieve freer and more reciprocal trade with major U.S. trading partners. This includes combatting unfair currency practices that facilitate competitive advantage, such as unwarranted intervention in currency markets.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 22:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:04pUK services firms toil in May, investment weak - CBI survey
RE
07:04pWORLD BANK : New World Bank project will strengthen Family Healthcare Services and increase access to primary care in Paraguay
PU
06:35pU.S. Treasury says nine trade partners deserve scrutiny over currency practices
RE
06:29pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Releases Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States
PU
06:15pDollar edges up on trade, political worries
RE
06:13pGlobal stocks weighed down by concerns over trade, Italian budget
RE
05:39pCanadian pension fund Caisse replaces lending unit CEO after ethical failures
RE
05:32pTSX falls  0.31 percent to 16,296.66
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
2A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
3TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD : TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE : Corteva Set to Join S&P 500; Fluor to Join S&P MidCap 400 an..
5DIGITAL TURBINE TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON JUNE 3, 2019 AT..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About