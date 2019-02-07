Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on the Launch of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:35pm EST

Washington - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today issued the following statement on the launch of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative:

'I applaud Ivanka Trump for her work launching the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP). Treasury is proud to chair one of the W-GDP's pillar programs, the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), which will be coordinated in with the W-GDP. This program will help ensure women in developing countries have every opportunity to start businesses and succeed in their economies, which is necessary for achieving broader growth and prosperity.'

We-Fi, launched in late 2017 at the G20 Leaders' Summit with the World Bank and 13 other countries, addresses systemic barriers in developing countries to economic participation by women, women entrepreneurs, and women-led small and medium enterprises. It has helped to mobilize an estimated $1.6 billion for projects to help women start businesses in the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 19:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47pShares hit on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries
RE
02:47pShares hit on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries
RE
02:35pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on the Launch of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative
PU
02:26pF1 podium still a long way off for new-look Haas
RE
02:25pPostmates confidentially files for IPO
RE
02:25pTrump, Xi unlikely to meet before March 1 trade deadline - U.S. officials
RE
02:10pEuro zone slowdown deeper, longer than thought - ECB's Coeure
RE
01:55pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Slip As Forecast For Eurozone Slowdown Stokes Global Growth Worries
DJ
01:35pWoody Allen sues Amazon Studios for quitting movie deal
RE
01:33pPalace's Zaha handed one-match ban for improper conduct
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.