U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on the Launch of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative

Washington - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today issued the following statement on the launch of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative:

'I applaud Ivanka Trump for her work launching the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP). Treasury is proud to chair one of the W-GDP's pillar programs, the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), which will be coordinated in with the W-GDP. This program will help ensure women in developing countries have every opportunity to start businesses and succeed in their economies, which is necessary for achieving broader growth and prosperity.'

We-Fi, launched in late 2017 at the G20 Leaders' Summit with the World Bank and 13 other countries, addresses systemic barriers in developing countries to economic participation by women, women entrepreneurs, and women-led small and medium enterprises. It has helped to mobilize an estimated $1.6 billion for projects to help women start businesses in the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

