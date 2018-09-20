Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Treasury and IRS to launch redesigned W-4 Form in 2020 to Ensure Smooth Taxpayer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:44pm CEST

Washington-Today the Treasury Department announced that the IRS will implement a redesigned W-4 form for tax year 2020, a timeline that will allow for continued work to refine the new approach for the form. As a result of the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Treasury and the IRS are revising the wage withholding system and Form W-4, Employee's Withholding Allowance Certificate. In June, the IRS released a draft redesigned form for public comment and received many helpful suggestions for improvements, which they are working to integrate.

'The Treasury and IRS are working diligently to implement the most comprehensive tax legislation in more than 30 years,' said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'Launching the redesigned form in 2020 will allow the Treasury and the IRS to properly implement changes to the withholding system and ensure taxpayers have a positive and simplified experience.'

For tax year 2019, the IRS will release an update to the Form W-4 that is similar to the 2018 version currently in use. The 2019 form will be released in the coming weeks according to the usual practice for annual updates.

The Treasury and IRS will continue working closely with the payroll and the tax community as additional changes are made to the Form W-4 for use in 2020. These additional changes will make the withholding system more accurate and more transparent to employees. The IRS will release the 2020 form and related guidance and information early enough in 2019 to allow employers and payroll processors ample time to update their systems.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 18:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pStocks hit new highs as trade worries ease, dollar slips
RE
03:31pStocks hit new highs as trade worries ease, dollar slips
RE
03:27pGoogle defends Gmail data sharing, gives few details on violations
RE
03:24pBAKER & HOSTETLER LLP : Poe Leggette Comments on Issues Facing Energy Industry
PU
03:23pVista Global sees higher demand for Bombardier 7500 after certification
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Occupational Employment and Wages for Selected Computer Occupations in Selected Metropolitan Areas in the Midwest — May 2017
PU
03:14pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — August 2018
PU
02:59pFINRA FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY IN : Foundation Awards 2018 Ketchum Prize to Dr. Annamaria Lusardi
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
4NESTLÉ : Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES : NICE wavers on end of life exception for DLBCL CAR Ts, says Kymriah doesn't meet criteria

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.