Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Two Members of USPS Board of Governors Sworn In

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

Functioning Board is Critical to the Governance, Stability of the USPS

Washington - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today swore in two members of the United States Postal Service Board of Governors in a private ceremony at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Robert 'Mike' Duncan and David Williams were nominated to the USPS Board of Governors by President Trump in October 2017 and were confirmed by the U.S. Senate on August 28, 2018.

'Both Mike and David will be instrumental in helping to lead the United States Postal Service, particularly as it works to develop a sustainable business model. This is the first time Governors have been confirmed since 2010. With Mike and David now in their roles, the USPS has Governors in place to lead the organization and its operations,' said Mnuchin.

Mike Duncan is currently the chairman and CEO of Inez Deposit Bank, as well as chairman of the President's Commission on White House Fellows. David Williams is a Distinguished Visiting Professor at George Mason University. He served as the USPS Inspector General from 2003 to 2016. Additionally, Mr. Williams served as the Inspector General at four federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, where he also served as the first Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

####

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 21:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34pBank of Canada Likely to Raise Rates, Even if Nafta Talks Collapse
DJ
11:32pMEDIA ADVISORY : Regulation of Small Liquid Petroleum Gas Pipeline Distribution Systems – New Report Sept. 10
PU
11:17pBRIAN HIGGINS : Higgins Says Proposed Tariffs on Hats Could Cost Consumers & Local Jobs
PU
11:17pAGENDA ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2018 COP 14 BUSINESS AND BIODIVERSITY FORUM : Investing in Biodiversity for People and Planet. Exchanging lessons learned and catalysing action within the business sector for safeguarding biodiversity
PU
11:17pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Two Members of USPS Board of Governors Sworn In
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pBoC's Wilkins keeps door open to October hike despite NAFTA uncertainty
RE
11:12pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA and BLM announce Barrick Gold stabilizes mine waste at Cordero Mine site
PU
11:12pTrade jitters and tech woes weigh on S&P, Nasdaq
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4EVERQUOTE INC : EverQuote Launches Safe Driving Insurance Offers for EverDrive App Users
5T-MOBILE US : T-Mobile, Sprint Tie-Up Tests Trump's Mettle -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.