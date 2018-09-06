U S Department of Treasury : Two Members of USPS Board of Governors Sworn In

Functioning Board is Critical to the Governance, Stability of the USPS

Washington - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today swore in two members of the United States Postal Service Board of Governors in a private ceremony at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Robert 'Mike' Duncan and David Williams were nominated to the USPS Board of Governors by President Trump in October 2017 and were confirmed by the U.S. Senate on August 28, 2018.

'Both Mike and David will be instrumental in helping to lead the United States Postal Service, particularly as it works to develop a sustainable business model. This is the first time Governors have been confirmed since 2010. With Mike and David now in their roles, the USPS has Governors in place to lead the organization and its operations,' said Mnuchin.

Mike Duncan is currently the chairman and CEO of Inez Deposit Bank, as well as chairman of the President's Commission on White House Fellows. David Williams is a Distinguished Visiting Professor at George Mason University. He served as the USPS Inspector General from 2003 to 2016. Additionally, Mr. Williams served as the Inspector General at four federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, where he also served as the first Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

####