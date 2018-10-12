U S Diplomatic Mission to Italy : USDA-Endorsed USA Pavilion at TUTTOFOOD 2019

Don't miss the USDA-Endorsed USA Pavilion at TUTTOFOOD 2019!

The USDA recently announced its endorsement of the USA Pavilion at TUTTOFOOD 2019 in Milan, Italy, scheduled May 6-9 at Fiera Milano. While 2019 will mark the seventh edition of TUTTOFOOD, this will be the second with a USA Pavilion, and the first with the USDA's official endorsement.

Exhibiting at TUTTOFOOD provides US exporters with unparalleled access to over 80,000 trade-only visitors from throughout Southern Europe, plus an additional 3,150 Hosted Buyers whom exhibitors can meet in pre-arranged one-on-one meetings. A limited number of 12 and 9 sqm booth packages are available.

New for 2019, the U.S. has been chosen as the spotlight country for dried fruits & nuts, and a special focus will be placed on U.S. exhibitors within this product category. A 'Spotlight Package' is available for just $2,989, which includes a tabletop display within a shared 'U.S. Dried Fruits & Nuts Spotlight Booth.'

For more information, please contact Eric Halsten with IMEX Management at EricH@imexmanagement.com

By U.S. Mission Italy | 12 October, 2018 | Topics: | Tags: USDA