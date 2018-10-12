Log in
U S Diplomatic Mission to Italy : USDA-Endorsed USA Pavilion at TUTTOFOOD 2019

10/12/2018 | 06:23am EDT

Don't miss the USDA-Endorsed USA Pavilion at TUTTOFOOD 2019!

The USDA recently announced its endorsement of the USA Pavilion at TUTTOFOOD 2019 in Milan, Italy, scheduled May 6-9 at Fiera Milano. While 2019 will mark the seventh edition of TUTTOFOOD, this will be the second with a USA Pavilion, and the first with the USDA's official endorsement.

Exhibiting at TUTTOFOOD provides US exporters with unparalleled access to over 80,000 trade-only visitors from throughout Southern Europe, plus an additional 3,150 Hosted Buyers whom exhibitors can meet in pre-arranged one-on-one meetings. A limited number of 12 and 9 sqm booth packages are available.

New for 2019, the U.S. has been chosen as the spotlight country for dried fruits & nuts, and a special focus will be placed on U.S. exhibitors within this product category. A 'Spotlight Package' is available for just $2,989, which includes a tabletop display within a shared 'U.S. Dried Fruits & Nuts Spotlight Booth.'

For more information, please contact Eric Halsten with IMEX Management at EricH@imexmanagement.com

By U.S. Mission Italy | 12 October, 2018 | Topics: | Tags: USDA

Disclaimer

U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Italy published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:22:03 UTC
