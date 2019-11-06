Log in
U.S. DoJ demands Ford Focus, Fiesta documentsL Detroit Free Press

11/06/2019 | 04:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

The U.S. Department of Justice has demanded documents related to the transmission used in about 2 million of Ford Motor Co's Fiesta and Focus vehicles sold throughout this decade, the Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper obtained a subpoena issued in April in Case No. 126 before a District of Columbia grand jury requesting "all documents, communications and electronically stored information" relating to the company's actions involving the DPS6 PowerShift transmission dating back to 2010, the report said. [https://bit.ly/33n2vSp]

Ford did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.11% 8.92 Delayed Quote.17.91%
