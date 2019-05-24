U.S. Doctors Blast Belgian Misinformation on Vegan Diets

United States physicians and nutrition experts sharply criticized a
recent Belgian report that falsely suggested that vegan diets pose risks
for pregnant women and children.
Although vegan diets are widely known to have major health advantages,
the Académie Royale de Médecine de Belgique released a brief and poorly
referenced publication on May 16, 2019, restating long-discredited myths
about vegan diets. Leading experts in plant-based nutrition, including
doctors and dietitians with the Physicians Committee—a U.S. nonprofit of
more than 12,000 doctors—and the authors of the Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetics’ (AND) position paper on vegetarian diets, wrote today to the
Belgian Academy noting that key statements and conclusions in the report
were not based on scientific evidence and were both erroneous and
misleading.
The American response cites the position paper from the AND—the world's
largest organization of food and nutrition professionals—which states
that vegan diets are “appropriate, and they satisfy the nutrient needs
and promote normal growth at all stages of the life cycle, including
pregnancy and lactation, infancy, childhood, adolescence, older
adulthood, and for athletes.”
The Belgian statement erroneously suggested that vegan diets are likely
to be deficient in high-quality protein, vitamins D and B12, calcium,
iron, zinc, iodine, and DHA. According to one major study,
people eating vegan diets actually get twice the protein their bodies
need and have average intakes above recommended values for vitamins B12
and D, calcium, omega-3 fats, iron, and zinc.
“The Belgian academy’s misinformation could end up discouraging people
from using plant-based diets to improve their health,” says the
Physicians Committee’s Susan Levin, M.S., R.D. “Studies show that those
eating vegan diets get more than enough protein, calcium, iron, and
other nutrients. At the same time, just 3
percent of young Flemish adults are meeting daily recommendations
for vegetables. Belgians across all
age groups also fall short on fiber—an important nutrient found only
in plants that can help control weight, lower cholesterol, and even
prevent cancer. Health authorities should be encouraging more
plant-based foods—not less.”
The only essential nutrient that is not obtained reliably from food
alone in a vegan dietary pattern is vitamin B12, which is made by
neither plants nor animals, but by bacteria. It can easily be obtained
in a dietary supplement.
Research shows that children, teens, and pregnant women who follow
vegetarian, including vegan, diets often eat more nutritious diets than
their nonvegetarian peers. The doctors write that children eating these
diets “consume less saturated fat and cholesterol and more fiber and
vitamins, and they are less likely to be overweight or obese. Pregnancy
outcomes, such as birth weight and pregnancy duration, are similar
between vegetarian and nonvegetarian mothers.”
Studies have also shown that plant-based diets can reduce the risk for
diet-related health problems—including heart disease, cancer, obesity,
and diabetes—which are on the rise worldwide.
“It is clear that children in Europe, America, and the world over are at
increasingly high risk of health problems related to a diet heavy in
meat and dairy products,” says Physicians Committee president Neal
Barnard, M.D. “To deny children a healthier path is indefensible.”
