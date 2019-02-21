Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories increased for the second month in a row in December, while an underlying gauge of business investment pulled back.

Overall orders for durable goods, manufactured products intended to last at least three years, rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in December from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Thursday. This was the largest monthly gain since last August. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 1.5% gain for the month.

Orders for transportation equipment drove December's durable goods orders growth. New orders for vehicles and vehicle parts grew robustly, along with commercial aircraft and parts orders.

When excluding the transportation demand gauge, which tends to be volatile, orders grew at a weaker 0.1% pace. Primary metals, machinery, and electrical equipment orders were down, along with communications equipment, which clocked the largest monthly decline in nearly two years. Orders for fabricated metals grew.

In 2018, total durable goods orders increased 8.1%, compared with 2017.

An underlying business-investment gauge, new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, declined 0.7% from November, the second consecutive month of declines. Still, the gauge was up 6.1% in 2018, compared with 2017.

In recent years, higher oil prices and energy-sector investment had spurred demand for U.S. manufacturers. Solid global growth and U.S. tax cuts passed in late 2017 also helped drive demand for American-made products. The government also ramped up its defense spending last year, buying more manufactured goods.

But any tax cut impact appears to be waning at the same time that slowing global economic growth and a strengthening dollar could be dampening demand for U.S.-produced items.

The Federal Reserve's industrial output report showed U.S. production contracted unexpectedly in January, while a gauge of health in the manufacturing sector showed factory growth accelerated in January. The two reports were the latest in a series of seemingly-contradictory economic data.

The Commerce Department report on durable goods was delayed because of the partial government shutdown.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:08aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Exchange Rate of Foreign Currency relating to Imported and Export Goods Notified
PU
09:08aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Amendments to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 for Rationalization of Stamp Duty & Design of Zero Evasion Collection Mechanism in Respect of Securities market instruments
PU
09:02aFerrero stops production at biggest Nutella plant to assess quality issue
RE
08:53aCANADA ADDS 35,400 JOBS IN JANUARY, LED BY TRADE : Adp
RE
08:49aOil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts
RE
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week
DJ
08:46aU.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in December
DJ
08:46aCanada Wholesale Transactions Climb 0.3% in December on Autos
DJ
08:41aStock futures extend losses after durable goods data
RE
08:39aTSX futures flat as investors focus on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
2BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
3AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : 4Q Earnings Dropped on Restructuring Costs, Forex

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.