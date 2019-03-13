Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in January -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 10:47am EDT

By Sarah Chaney

Both orders for long-lasting goods and an underlying gauge of business investment rose in January, signaling solid domestic demand is helping buffer the U.S. manufacturing sector against slowing global economic growth.

Overall orders for durable goods, manufactured products intended to last at least three years, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in January from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The gain, marking the third consecutive increase, was driven by a sharp rise in orders for civilian airplanes.

When removing transportation, orders declined at a 0.1% pace.

Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said taken as a whole, the report was "a bit of a relief" given the downbeat nature of other economic data recently.

An underlying measure of business investment, new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, climbed 0.8% from December, the strongest pace since last summer. The increase likely reflects some payback from previous months of declines.

Still, "it suggests investment didn't fall off a cliff around the turn of the year," Mr. Pearce said. This, he said, "helps to push back on the notion that the economy caught a cold in December" and is spiraling toward a recession.

More broadly, the durable-orders data runs somewhat against other measures of U.S. manufacturing, which have shown some cooling amid a global slowdown. The Institute for Supply Management said its measure of factory-sector activity weakened in February. U.S. industrial output fell sharply in January because of a large drop in vehicle production, Federal Reserve data show.

Analysts project the first three months of the year will likely show economic cooling from the end of 2018 due to factors including fading fiscal stimulus and heightened trade tensions.

Following Wednesday's durable-goods report, forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers left its estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product growth unchanged at 1.0%, down from its fourth-quarter growth estimate of 2.4%.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aDollar softer on U.S. data; Brexit uncertainty keeps sterling on hold
RE
11:05aU.S. says global oil surplus aiding its plan to cut Iranian exports
RE
11:04aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : RKO Steel ideally positioned for expansion
PU
10:59aCITY OF FAIRFIELD IA : Notice to Bidders
PU
10:59aATTEND THE FARM BILL SUMMIT : April 11 - Versailles, OH
PU
10:59aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – March 2019
PU
10:59aMARKET SNAPSHOT : Update on Canadian LNG export facilities and licences
PU
10:57aEthiopia crash black boxes still in Addis Ababa - airline
RE
10:56aCURRENCIES : Dollar Weaker As British Pound Bounces Higher Ahead Of 'hard Brexit' Vote
DJ
10:52aUK no-deal tariffs a 'potential disaster' for Irish farmers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4NIKKEI : Europe shares claw higher as investors hope UK rejects no-deal Brexit
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.