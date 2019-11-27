U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in October

By Amara Omeokwe and Harriet Torry



WASHINGTON--Orders for durable goods-products designed to last at least three years-increased 0.6% in October versus the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The rise in orders marked a rebound from a decline in September and was better than the 1.0% drop forecast by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

New orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a proxy for business investment, also rose.

The pace of durable goods orders can signal demand for manufactured products and the volume of forthcoming factory production. The gains come amid signs of a pickup in U.S. business activity, despite a slowdown in some of the world's other largest economies.

Orders for fabricated metal products, computers and electronics, machinery and transportation equipment saw some of the largest month-over-month increases. Excluding transportation-a category that can be volatile-orders were up 0.6% in October from the previous month.

Durable goods orders overall were down 0.8% in January through October, compared to the same period in 2018. Orders in September fell 1.4%, compared to the 1.2% drop previously estimated.

New orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft-or so-called core capital goods orders, a closely watched proxy for business investment-rose 1.2% in October from September, to $69.4 billion. Core orders were up 0.9% in January through October compared to the same period last year.

A separate, updated reading on U.S. gross domestic product released Wednesday showed businesses pulled back on investment during the third quarter. Nonresidential fixed investment-which reflects business spending on software, research and development, equipment and structures-fell at a 2.7% rate, a smaller drop than the initially estimated 3.0% decline, the Commerce Department reported.

Recent surveys of purchasing managers have shown signs of increased U.S. business activity in late 2019, contrasting with a slowdown in other large global economies. Data firm IHS Markit said Friday that its composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the U.S., a measure of activity in businesses, posted a four-month high.