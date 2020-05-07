Log in
U.S. ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES DRIVE TIMESHARE CANCELLATION INQUIRIES IN RECORD NUMBERS FOR WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP

05/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, experienced a 35% increase in consumer inquiries in the month of April over its previous highest ever month in January. More than 20,800 timeshare owners reached out to WFG asking for assistance in getting relief from their timeshare obligations, with nearly 1,300 being accepted as new clients.

 “With everything going on in the world these days, many people find themselves in uncertain financial situations and that can be unsettling,” said Robin McVey, WFG president. “For those who previously could push the burden of owning a timeshare to the back of their priority list during better economic times, they are now realizing the financial drain – as well as the emotional strain – as they examine their budgets and seek to control their expenses.

 “We’re also hearing more and more that timeshare owners are getting charged additional fees and at the same time they are coming to the realization they can’t use their timeshares due to travel restrictions,” added McVey. “Even when these are lifted, trying to book places and dates they want – which was already an issue – will be a nightmare. This is all driving them to reach out to us for help.”

Even with the increased number of inquiries, WFG continues to only take on clients who have been lied to or misrepresented during the timeshare sales process. The company has a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements.

The system obviously works as WFG has successfully relieved more than 14,000 consumers of more than $114 million in timeshare mortgage debt. In April, 861 clients were relieved of more than $14 million, both company records.

“Chuck McDowell founded our company to serve as a consumer advocate for timeshare owners who were intentionally misled by timeshare companies,” added McVey. “With current events not only disrupting the travel industry but also adding to the financial burdens of many families, our services are more critical than ever. It’s why we come to work every day.”

WFG continues to service its customers despite having to fully transition its more than 350 employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a tribute to the dedication of our team to helping our clients that we are not only surviving but helping more families than ever during these uncertain times,” he said.

Chuck McDowell helped create the timeshare cancellation industry with the formation of WFG in 2011. In 2012, he successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus one of the largest timeshare companies in the U.S.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company receives every day.  

Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. 

Mike Alday
WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP
615-791-1535 ext. 122
mike@aldaypr.com

