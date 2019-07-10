Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., EU could reach trade deal before year-end - German minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union could reach a trade agreement on industrial goods by the end of the year if there were sufficient political will to get it done, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

Altmaier said at an event hosted by the German Marshall Fund that it would be in the interest of both sides to move forward on those issues that could be agreed upon, deferring an ongoing dispute about whether agricultural products should be included in any trade deal between the two economic blocs.

"We are ready to talk about regulatory cooperation and mutual recognition of certificates for products, especially from America," Altmaier said. "If there is a political will, we could come to a solution before the end of the year."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jonas Ekblom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pGreenbriar Capital Corp Sells Its Blockchain Software Realblock
NE
05:35pGREENBRIAR CAPITAL : Sells Its Blockchain Software Realblock
EQ
05:34pIndustrials Rise After Fed Chair's Testimony -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:32pTech Higher After Powell Testimony -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:29pQatar Airways signed $5 billion in unspecified deals in Washington - QNA
RE
05:24pWall Street touches new highs after comments by Fed's Powell
RE
05:23pUtilities Higher After Powell Testimony -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pFinancials Fall With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pHealth Care Up, More Merger Activity Seen -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UPS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST HALF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About