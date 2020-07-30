U.S. Economy Contracts at Record 32.9% Annual Rate; Jobless Claims Rise to 1.43 Million -- 3rd Update

By Harriet Torry

The economy contracted at a record rate last quarter and July setbacks for the jobs market added to signs of a slowing recovery as the country faces a summer surge in coronavirus infections.

The Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product -- the value of all goods and services produced across the economy -- fell at a seasonally and inflation adjusted 32.9% annual rate in the second quarter, or a 9.5% drop compared with the prior quarter. The figures were the steepest declines in more than 70 years of record-keeping.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department's latest figures on unemployment benefits suggested the jobs market was faltering. The number of workers applying for initial unemployment benefits rose for the second straight week -- by 12,000 to 1.43 million in the week ended July 25 -- after nearly four months of decreases following a late-March peak. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits increased by 867,000 to 17 million in the week ended July 18, ending a downward trend that started in mid-May.

"We're expecting a longer and slower climb from the bottom unfortunately, and here the virus will dictate the terms," Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, said.

Stock markets fell after the figures on output and the labor market provided an updated picture of the pandemic's damage to the economy.

The second-quarter economic contraction came as states imposed lockdowns in March and April to contain the coronavirus pandemic -- triggering a steep drop in output -- and then lifted restrictions in May and June -- allowing growth to resume.

Gains later in the second quarter weren't enough to offset April's steep drop, however. Economists expect the third quarter, which began on July 1, to show growth, though the summer rise in infections is likely to temper gains.

"The ball is going to bounce less high than it should" in the third quarter, said James Sweeney, chief economist for Credit Suisse, as with new virus outbreaks, "we know there is an incremental slowing down of economic activity."

Private high-frequency data show "that the pace of the recovery looks like it has slowed since the cases began that spike in June," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday, noting declining measures of debit- and credit-card spending, flattening hotel occupancy rates and fewer restaurant and salon visits.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s tracker of credit- and debit-card transactions showed that spending rose in May and early June before stalling. Data by Facteus, which tracks transactions by 15 million debit and credit card holders, also suggest restaurant spending was increasing in June and has largely flattened since.

The U.S. Census Bureau said in its latest weekly Household Pulse Survey that 51.1% of households experienced a loss of employment income in the week ended July 21, up from 48.3% four weeks ago.

The decline in GDP in the second quarter reflected the deep hit to consumer and business spending from lockdowns, social distancing and other initiatives aimed at containing the virus. Consumer spending fell at a 34.6% annual rate, amid sharp decreases in spending on services like health care, recreation and food.

Business spending on software, research and development, equipment and structures fell at a 27% annual rate. Both exports and imports plummeted. Spending by the federal government rose as it paid out fiscal stimulus checks and supplemental unemployment benefits.

More recently, economic activity has picked up. Consumer spending, particularly on big-ticket items such as homes, autos and other long-lasting purchases, increased in June. Employers also added nearly 4.8 million jobs in the month, though the labor-market recovery appears to be slowing.

"We are still seeing unprecedented kinds of layoffs," said Heidi Shierholz, economist at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. "There really has been this stalling out of the improvement that we were seeing."

Matt Godden, chief executive of Seattle-based Centerline Logistics, a marine-petroleum transportation operator, said he saw encouraging signs in the shipping industry.

"Looking at July's volumes, there's some decent signs of hope," such as increased shipping traffic and some stabilization in energy markets, he said. "Container customers may have over-cut," he added, saying some are now trying to increase shipping capacity.

Still, the pandemic continues to cast a cloud over the economy. On Wednesday, Boeing Co. said it would cut production of commercial jets and shrink its workforce further. Companies including Harley-Davidson Inc. and Microsoft Corp.-owned LinkedIn also announced planned job cuts in July.

The Conference Board, a private research group, this week said its index of consumer confidence sank to 92.6 in July from 98.3 in June, as consumers became less optimistic about the short-term outlook for the economy and labor market.

Nadia Montoya lost her job in late March as a pastry chef at a Novato, Calif., restaurant because of the pandemic. She now has a part-time job at an organic supermarket, and is making cakes and desserts at home for friends and neighbors to help cover expenses.

"Things that were relatively normal for us -- going on vacation, camping, going out to eat with the kids -- all that changed since we can't do that anymore, because they are closed and we don't have the money," she said. "It is really hard at the moment."

Businesses also cited continued uncertainty.

"Overall, there's a lot of chaos. People don't know for sure whether their states are going to shut down tomorrow," said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based truck-leasing company. "It is going to be a tough year for everybody."

"Everyone is very, very cautious," said Mike Cavanagh, owner of Key Code Media, an audiovisual company in Burbank, Calif., adding he has business in the pipeline but senses his clients remain nervous about the economy. "I guess the best way to put it is I'm muddling through."

Congress has approved trillions of dollars in stimulus to help U.S. households and businesses get through the pandemic, and another package is now being negotiated on Capitol Hill. One key component -- an extra $600 in weekly jobless benefits -- is due to expire at the end of July, but lawmakers are still discussing whether and how to extend the aid.

