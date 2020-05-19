U.S. Economy Likely to Shrink 5.6% This Year Amid Coronavirus, CBO Says

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy's recovery from the current downturn is likely to drag on through the end of next year, with the labor market experiencing its sharpest deterioration since the 1930s, the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday.

U.S. gross domestic product is likely to shrink 11.2% in the April-to-June period from the previous three months amid the coronavirus pandemic before beginning to recover in the second half of this year, the CBO said. But the economy will still be 5.6% smaller in the fourth quarter of 2020 than it was a year earlier.

In April, the CBO projected a slightly deeper contraction for the second quarter of 11.8%, but its forecast for the fourth quarter was the same. The CBO raised its projection for GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.2% from 2.8% in its April forecast.

The U.S. unemployment rate will peak at 15.8% in the third quarter of this year before falling to 8.6% by the fourth quarter of 2021, the CBO added.

