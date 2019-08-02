U.S. Economy Maintains Steady Jobs Growth--2nd Update

By Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- Steady U.S. hiring growth continued into the second half of 2019, providing a solid foundation for the decadelong economic expansion at a time of global headwinds.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 164,000 in July, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobless rate last month held steady at 3.7%, near a 50-year low. Through the first seven months of 2019, employers added 165,000 jobs a month, on average, below last year's average monthly pace of 223,000. Job growth for May and June was revised down by 41,000.

"This is a solid jobs report," said Josh Wright, chief economist at iCIMS Inc. "Most of this slowing in jobs growth just looks like moderation that comes from a sugar high, but there's probably some portion of it that has to do with business confidence."

Average hourly wages for private-sector workers advanced 3.2% from a year earlier, up slightly from the previous month's pace but down slightly from a February peak of 3.4%.

A healthy overall job market provides a meaningful counterweight to anemic global growth and trade tensions that prompted the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates Wednesday by a quarter-percentage point.

The current U.S. expansion became the longest on record in July. While there is no rule that says the expansion must end, Friday's jobs report adds to the evidence it may be losing some steam.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services across the economy, increased at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter, down sharply from a 3.1% pace in the first quarter. Business spending has pulled back in recent months. Manufacturing output has declined since the end of 2018, though more recently it has ticked up slightly.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at a news conference after Wednesday's rate decision, cited fears of an immediate pullback in growth. "The outlook for the U.S. economy remains favorable," he said, adding the Fed was acting to "insure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty."

Job growth was strong in health care and financial industries last month.

Overall, employment in manufacturing, mining and construction, which make up the goods-producing sector of the economy, has faltered this year due to cutbacks in the energy industry and trade tensions abroad that are dampening business confidence. This weakness showed no signs of abating in Friday's report.

Mining companies cut jobs last month and construction firms added a meager 4,000 to payrolls.

Though manufacturing employment increased, job growth in the sector has slowed sharply this year compared with the previous year, and factory overtime shrank in July to 3.2 hours.

The average workweek declined, and total hours worked by nonmanagerial employees haven't grown since January and are up just 0.7% from a year earlier, the slowest since 2010.

International Wheel & Tire, which supplies machine tools to auto companies such as Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, faces higher costs on fabricated steel due to the Trump administration's tariffs.

The Farmington Hills, Mich., company, which has about 50 employees, is still in hiring mode, but its chief executive said it is taking a more cautious approach in light of heightened trade-related uncertainty, halving the number of people it intends to hire in 2019 to five engineering and technician roles.

"The jobs market is still good. It is not as good as probably, say, last year," said CEO Netresh Rege.

The supplier has held wages steady over the past year, as tariffs have squeezed money available for pay raises.

Uncertainty regarding the international trade situation could be one factor keeping businesses from raising wages higher than the current pace.

Wage growth could remain tame if companies don't increasingly draw in workers from the sidelines. The labor-force participation rate increased for the second straight month to reach 63% in July, while participation among a key segment -- workers aged 25 to 54 -- declined and is down from the beginning of the year.

Overall, though, wage growth remains solid, especially considering inflation is low.

One company raising wages in the face of a tight labor market is Jimboy's Tacos, a franchised company based out of Sacramento, Calif. In a bid to attract and retain workers, franchisees have increased average pay for rank-and-file employees to about $12.50 an hour from $12.25 a year ago, said Erik Freeman, Jimboy's chief financial officer.

"It's just extremely competitive," Mr. Freeman said. "There are a lot of employees that are comparing what they're getting paid across different industries, different restaurants, different segments. ... They have a lot of options."

With average pay slated to reach $12.75 by the end of the year, Jimboy's is scouting out ways to trim other costs and thus avoid passing along another price increase on its tacos. For instance, the company recently hired a menu engineer to identify menu items that could be cut.

One bright spot for the labor market going forward is the broadest measure of unemployment and underemployment -- which includes those too discouraged to look for work, plus Americans stuck in part-time jobs but who want to work full time -- fell to 7% in July from 7.2% in June. That rate, known as the U-6, remains slightly elevated from a record low of 6.8%.

