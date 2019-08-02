U.S. Economy Maintains Steady Jobs Growth -- Update

By Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- Steady U.S. hiring growth continued into the second half of 2019, providing a solid foundation for the decadelong economic expansion at a time of global headwinds.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 164,000 in July, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobless rate last month held steady at 3.7%, near a 50-year low.

Average hourly wages for private-sector workers advanced a sturdy 3.2% from a year earlier, up slightly from the prior month's pace.

The job market overall is healthy, a meaningful counterweight to anemic global growth and trade tensions that prompted the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates Wednesday by a quarter-percentage point.

"Today's jobs report provides reassurance to Fed policymakers that despite a weakening global economic picture and an ongoing trade war with China, the U.S. labor market remains strong," Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao said in a note to clients.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at a press conference after the rate decision, said lowering interest rates was aimed at supporting U.S. growth. "The outlook for the U.S. economy remains favorable," Mr. Powell said, adding the Fed was acting to "insure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty."

Job growth appears to be settling down into a more sustainable pace than in 2018. Through the first seven months of 2019, employers have added 165,000 jobs a month, on average, below 2018's average monthly pace of 223,000. Job growth for May and June was revised down by 41,000.

The current U.S. expansion became the longest on record in July. While there is no rule that says the expansion must end, Friday's jobs report adds to the evidence it may be losing some steam.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services across the economy, increased at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter, down sharply from a 3.1% pace in the first quarter. Business spending has faltered in recent months. Manufacturing output has declined since the end of 2018, though more recently it has ticked up slightly.

Friday's report showed a slowdown in manufacturing activity overseas is weighing on the U.S. Though manufacturers added to payrolls in July, employment growth in the sector has slowed sharply this year compared with last and hours are at their lowest level since 2011.

International Wheel & Tire, which supplies machine tools to auto companies such as Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, faces higher costs on fabricated steel due to the Trump administration's tariffs.

The Farmington Hills, Mich. company, which has about 50 employees, is still in hiring mode, but its chief executive said it is taking a more cautious approach in light of heightened trade-related uncertainty, halving the number of people it intends to hire in 2019 to five engineering and technician roles.

"The jobs market is still good. It is not as good as probably say last year," said CEO Netresh Rege.

In July, mining companies, retailers and information firms cut jobs.

Elsewhere, job growth was solid, with particularly strong gains in health care and financial industries.

Average hourly earnings increased by 8 cents last month to $27.98. Wages were up 3.2% from a year earlier. The annual gain remains solid, especially considering inflation is low, but is down from a recent peak of 3.4% in February.

A rise in the share of people working or looking for work could be one reason wage growth isn't accelerating. The labor-force participation rate increased to 63% in July, marking the second straight monthly rise. As companies increasingly draw people in from the sidelines, they are less likely to raise wages because they don't have to compete as fiercely for workers.

A broader measure of unemployment and underemployment -- which includes those too discouraged to look for work, plus Americans stuck in part-time jobs but who want to work full time -- fell to 7.0% in July from 7.2% in June. That rate, known as the U-6, remains slightly elevated from a record low of 6.8% touched in 2000.

