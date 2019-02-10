U.S. Economy Week Ahead : Inflation, Delayed Retail Sales and More

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on inflation, retail sales, industrial output and sentiment.

Wednesday: The U.S. Labor Department publishes the latest inflation data. For months, inflation has moderated, as low energy prices held down price growth in the overall economy. That, coupled with rising wages, is making Americans' paychecks go a tad further than they did last year. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect inflation to have pulled back on an annual basis.

Thursday: The U.S. Commerce Department releases December retail-sales figures a month later than normal. The department wasn't fully funded during the partial government shutdown in January, delaying the publication of the widely watched consumer-spending data. Economists think retail-sales growth decelerated in December.

Friday: The Federal Reserve publishes industrial-output data. Factory production surged at the end of last year amid broad gains in output, signaling that U.S. consumer demand may be making up for a pullback in exports. Economists expect output to have grown in January, but at a weaker pace than in December.

The University of Michigan releases its sentiment gauge for the first part of February. Sentiment previously hit the lowest level in two years, held down by the partial government shutdown and uncertain economic prospects. Analysts think sentiment could tick back up in the coming months, if the latest round of budget negotiations prove successful.