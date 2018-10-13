U.S. Edges Toward New Cold-War Era With China -2

Peter Navarro, the president's trade adviser, is a longtime China hawk and compiled a report this summer for Mr. Trump that showed how China's economic aggression threatens the U.S. technology sector. He has been distributing a book to administration officials titled, "The Hundred-Year Marathon: China's Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower."

John Bolton, the new national security adviser, has long advocated for a tough approach to China. According to a senior administration official, Mr. Bolton has "unleashed" Matthew Pottinger, chief Asia adviser for the White House, to push for stronger China policies.

The views of Mr. Pottinger, a former U.S. Marine and former reporter for The Wall Street Journal, were reflected in the National Security Strategy that last year put China in the same threat category as North Korea and Iran. He helped oversee a research project detailing ways Beijing uses money to influence U.S. think tanks, universities and local governments.

Mr. Pottinger said at an event last month at the Chinese Embassy in Washington that the White House had updated its China policy to clearly acknowledge the rivalry between the two nations. "For us in the United States," he said, "competition is not a four-letter word."

Looking ahead, U.S. officials expect continued pressure on China. A plan to punish private companies that help Beijing's expansion in the South China Sea was discussed early in the administration but shelved. That type of sanction is being reviewed again.

White House officials said they expected more information would be declassified from the intelligence community's study on China's influence on U.S. elections and cyberspace. And the Commerce Department is set to tighten export controls, aimed at preventing U.S. surveillance technology from being used to suppress China's Muslim Uighur minority.

The White House also expects to release a report in about a month reviewing U.S. foreign assistance. It will take aim at China and, at least indirectly, the country's so-called Belt and Road infrastructure development program, a senior administration official said.

Mr. Pence has criticized some of the related projects in the program, saying they leave nations buried in debt. "We seek a relationship grounded in fairness, reciprocity, and respect for sovereignty," he said in his speech last week. "And we have taken strong and swift action to achieve that goal."

--Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

Write to Michael C. Bender at Mike.Bender@wsj.com, Gordon Lubold at Gordon.Lubold@wsj.com, Kate O'Keeffe at kathryn.okeeffe@wsj.com and Jeremy Page at jeremy.page@wsj.com