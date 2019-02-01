U.S. Employers Added 304,000 Jobs in January--2nd Update

By Eric Morath

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. labor market notched its 100th straight month of increased employment in January while sustaining robust wage growth, passing the tests posed by a federal-government shutdown, market volatility and uncertainty about global economies.

Nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 304,000 in January, the Labor Department said Friday. The gain was well above last year's average monthly job growth and showed that most private-sector businesses shrugged off the shutdown and kept on hiring.

Wages rose at least 3% rate from a year earlier for the sixth straight month, revised figures showed, extending the best pay improvements since the recession ended in 2009.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.0% last month from 3.9% in December. The Labor Department said the shutdown caused thousands of federal workers to be counted as on temporary layoff, contributing to the uptick. The rate has edged up the past two months since touching a 49-year low of 3.7% last fall.

"The payroll party continues," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist for S&P Global Ratings. She said the government shutdown, U.S.-China trade tensions and cooling international economies all will dent U.S. output growth early this year. "But we're largely a domestic-driven economy, and the jobs numbers not only reflect that strength but show it's self-sustaining."

The jobs data reaffirm that the U.S. economy is on solid footing despite clouds on the horizon that had prompted forecasters to lowers projections for global growth in 2019 and encouraged the Federal Reserve to pause interest-rate increases.

Some areas of concern remain. Consumer confidence in January dipped to the lowest level since October 2016, reflecting Americans' worries about the shutdown. The housing market cooled last year in the face of rising mortgage rates. And the manufacturing sector has been uneven -- stung by a strong dollar and retaliatory tariffs, but propped up by solid domestic demand.

Some major U.S. companies, including Apple Inc. and Caterpillar Inc., recently reported disappointing profits. But other firms, including Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., posted record profits. Those gains, alongside strong results from banks and smaller companies, helped propel the best January gain for stocks in 30 years.

Ms. Bovino expects the U.S. economy to expand 2.3% in 2019. That would mark a slowdown from last year's pace, but run slightly ahead of the average rate of growth for most of current expansion.

Abroad, the threats loom larger. China's manufacturing sector contracted for the second straight month in January. The eurozone economy grew at the weakest pace in four years in 2018 as Italy's economy contracted for the second straight quarter. The Canadian economy is also slowing.

Global developments are on the radar screen for U.S. employers, but they aren't yet causing them to change course, said Becky Frankiewicz, president of staffing firm ManpowerGroup North America.

"Employment is growing in all sectors," she said. "And firms are starting to invest more in training and upskilling because they realized the supply of workers is limited."

Matt Brennan said he had read headlines about the government shutdown, financial markets and worries about the global economy. He said he hadn't seen those developments affecting the Wisconsin construction firm he owns with his brother.

"When you're in the middle of the country, you're the last one to feel that stuff," said the co-president of J.M. Brennan, Inc. "In Milwaukee, business is booming."

The 400-worker firm would like to add another 40 to 50 people this year. The biggest challenges will be finding workers and holding on to current staff, Mr. Brennan said. Most workers at the firm, many of whom have union contracts, received around 3% raises in the past year. In part to keep workers happy, the company has renovated its own building. Office walls can open up so employees can feel the fresh air on warm days and eat burgers flipped on a patio grill.

"There's upward pressure on wages,' Mr. Brennan said. "But even more so, younger workers want to know what type of environment you provide."

The solid jobs report likely doesn't change the Fed's assessment of the risks facing the U.S. economy. Central bankers indicated Wednesday they were done raising interest rates for now, after lifting the benchmark rate four times last year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in a news conference Wednesday, raised concerns about slowing growth in major foreign economies, particularly China and Europe, and about the elevated uncertainty due to Brexit, ongoing trade negotiations and the effects from the government shutdown.

"Like many forecasters, we still see sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor-market conditions, and inflation near 2% as the likeliest case," he said. "But the crosscurrents I mentioned suggest the risk of a less-favorable outlook."

Friday's jobs report showed employers added a net 70,000 fewer jobs in November and December, but for 2018 as a whole, the Labor Department revised up total job growth 2.674 million jobs from 2.638 million.

Hiring last month increased in nearly every major category. The leisure and hospitality sector, including restaurants, added 74,000 employees. Construction firms hired 52,000. The manufacturing, health-care and retail sectors also added jobs. The federal government added 1,000 jobs, despite the shutdown.

Furloughed federal workers were counted on payrolls in January because they received back pay for the time they missed, the Labor Department said. Since those workers didn't report to work at all during the survey week, the week that includes the 12th of the month, many were counted as unemployed due to temporary layoff, in a separate survey of households that determines the unemployment rate. That helped push the jobless rate to the highest level since June 2018.

After years of soft gains, wage growth improved in the second half of last year. In January, average hourly earnings for all private-sector workers increased 3.2% from a year earlier to $27.56 an hour. The average workweek in January was unchanged at 34.5 hours.

The report also showed that a broader measure of unemployment, which includes those too discouraged to look for work and those stuck in part-time jobs but who want to work full-time, rose to 8.1% in January from 7.6% the prior month. The rate, known as the U-6, was the highest since February 2018. The rate remains elevated compared with last time the headline unemployment rate stayed near 4%, suggesting some slack may still exist in corners of the labor market.

Still, the tight labor market is drawing workers off the sidelines, including those with disabilities, lower levels of education and criminal backgrounds. Friday's report showed the share of American adults working or looking for work rose to 63.2%, up a half percentage point from a year earlier.

Participation generally had fallen since the early 2000s, as the wave of women entering the labor force slowed and then baby boomers began to retire in greater numbers. But the rate has plateaued in recent years. For women in their prime working years, between 25 and 54 years old, it is on the rise, climbing to 76% last month, matching the best reading since 2003.

Hannah Cowan, a 29-year old from Gladstone, Mo., went back to work last year after spending three years out of the workforce caring for her parents. She previously had worked in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, but received job coaching from Goodwill of Western Missouri & Eastern Kansas that encouraged her to build on her caregiving experience.

The organization hired her last year and months later gave her a $5 an hour raise -- a 40% increase -- to take on a new role with greater responsibilities.

"It's nice to know I can support myself without relying on other people, " said Ms. Cowan, who added that she plans to spend a portion of her raise to travel to London this summer. "I have a future, and it's bright."

