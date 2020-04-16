Log in
U.S. Endorses G-20 Plan on Debt Suspension for Low-Income Economies

04/16/2020 | 08:50am EDT

By Josh Zumbrun

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. "strongly supports" a plan from the Group of 20 that allows low-income economies to suspend their debt payments to free up funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic in their nations, and added the U.S. was exploring further options to relieve the debt burden in these countries.

Mr. Mnuchin's remarks came in a statement Thursday to the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which are being held virtually this week, and in which the world's wealthy countries first endorsed the plan to allow poor countries to temporarily skip debt payments that are owed to official government entities.

"Low-income countries will face extraordinary needs in this crisis," Mr. Mnuchin said. "Weak health systems, limited fiscal space, and a collapse in access to foreign income have severely limited low-income countries' options to respond to Covid-19," the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"Voluntary participation by private creditors should also be explored," he said.

Mr. Mnuchin said the U.S. is considering further options to reduce the debt burden for poor countries struggling with the pandemic and its economic fallout. He said the administration is "currently exploring a U.S. contribution" to two IMF programs that take in funds voluntarily to provide grants to low-income countries that don't need to be repaid.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com

