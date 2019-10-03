Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry expected to announce resignation next month: Politico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 10:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is expected to announce his resignation in November, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three unidentified people familiar with his plans.

A spokeswoman for the Energy Department said Perry remains a "proud member" of President Donald Trump's Cabinet, in a statement that stopped short of denying the Politico report.

"While the beltway media has breathlessly reported on rumors of Secretary Perry's departure for months, he is still the Secretary of Energy and a proud member of President Trump’s Cabinet," spokeswoman Shaylyn Haynes said in a statement. "One day the media will be right. Today is not that day."

Politico said while Perry's contacts with Ukraine have drawn him into the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump by House of Representatives Democrats, the three people said his expected departure was not related to the Ukraine controversy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment investigation last week after a whistleblower lodged a complaint about Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to look into investigating former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The complaint mentioned Perry, who led a small U.S. delegation to Zelenskiy's inauguration in May, replacing Vice President Mike Pence who had been scheduled to go.

Perry has been free of ethics investigations that have weighed on other Trump officials, forcing a number of them, such as former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, to leave the Republican administration.

The longest serving governor of oil-producing Texas, Perry has been one of the top officials working to advance Trump's "energy dominance" agenda on maximizing production of fossil fuels.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who has attended many international energy meetings in recent months, is widely expected by energy experts in Washington to replace Perry.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast.)

By Timothy Gardner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34pAsia stocks up slightly in cautious trade as focus shifts to U.S. payrolls
RE
10:33pU.S. ENERGY SECRETARY PERRY EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE RESIGNATION NEXT MONTH : Politico
RE
10:32pFACEBOOK : U.S. House panel wants Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify on Libra by January
RE
10:07pFed's Richard Clarida Says Officials Will Do What It Takes to Sustain Growth
DJ
10:06pJAPAN FINMIN : See no immediate need for stimulus after tax hike
RE
10:02pPhilippines September inflation slowest in more than 3 years
RE
10:02pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in August (Media Release)
PU
10:00pOil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss
RE
09:52pCHINA'S ECONOMY SEES 'PROFOUND TRANSFORMATION' : Italian think tank
PU
09:47pMALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings of MARC-1IS and AAAIS on Gas Malaysia's RM700 million Islamic CP and Islamic MTN programme
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
5Brexit raises stakes for Britain in aircraft trade war

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group