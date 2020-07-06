Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Energy Secretary blames activists for big pipeline setbacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Monday that he blames activists for a pair of high-profile pipeline setbacks in recent days, including a court's decision to force Energy Transfer Partners LP to close its Dakota Access crude oil pipeline over its environmental impact study.

Asked during an interview on Fox Business Network if he blamed activists for the setbacks, Brouillette said "I do."

"I'm not quite sure what they're cheering except for perhaps the loss of jobs all throughout America," he said.

The Dakota Access pipeline became a symbol of the environmental and indigenous rights movements in 2017 after Native American and climate groups sought to block its construction with months of protests.

A U.S. District Court on Monday ordered its operator Energy Transfer LP to shut and empty the line, the largest from the North Dakota shale oil fields, within 30 days due to an inadequate environmental impact study.

Separately, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy on Sunday announced they would cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, meant to move natural gas from West Virginia to East Coast markets, due to "ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty" surrounding the project.

That project was also the target of environmental protests.

"It's a lost opportunity because of the number of jobs that would have been created in places like West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina," Brouillette said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Richard Valdmanis, Editing by Franklin Paul and Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -10.23% 74 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -2.67% 79.57 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
ENERGY TRANSFER LP -9.91% 6.355 Delayed Quote.-45.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 43.06 Delayed Quote.-35.21%
WTI 0.58% 40.625 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22pDown to handful of active rigs, Canada's oil and gas drillers face permanent contraction
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:05pStocks rally, yuan surges as investors bet on China revival
RE
03:04pA Road Map to Payment Systems
PU
03:04pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : New Bills Would Help Processors Meet Demand
PU
03:00pGlobal stocks rally, yuan surges as investors bet on China revival
RE
02:59pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Secretary Brouillette Issues Statement On Dakota Access Pipeline
PU
02:58pU.S. court orders Dakota Access oil pipeline shut over environmental concerns
RE
02:58pDakota pipeline investors could face major hit after adverse ruling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group