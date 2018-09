Malmstrom told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that the two sides are looking at facilitating sales of U.S. liquefied natural gas to Europe and reducing regulatory barriers to trade.

"We're still in that exploratory phase. We haven't started any negotiations yet. People are talking to each other and we will have a new meeting in November," Malmstrom said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)