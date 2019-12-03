U.S. Exempts Venezuela's Baseball League From Sanctions

By Jared Diamond

Venezuela's baseball league has received a license from the U.S. Treasury that potentially paves the way for players affiliated with Major League Baseball to participate despite U.S.-imposed economic sanctions against the South American country.

MLB had previously suspended its players from participating in the league -- a popular winter training ground for decades -- as it sought clarification on how to comply with the sanctions.

The license, which was issued Monday by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, authorized transactions "ordinarily incident and necessary to participation in the League" through Nov. 30, 2021, that otherwise would have been prohibited.

In August, President Trump signed an executive order freezing all assets from the government of President Nicolás Maduro and prohibiting transactions with it, unless specifically exempted. MLB barred players from playing in the Venezuelan league shortly thereafter.

MLB is currently reviewing the license and is discussing next steps with the Venezuelan league and other winter leagues across the Caribbean, a league spokesman said. One source of concern stems from OFAC's decision to continue to block transactions with two of the Venezuelan league's eight teams: the Tigres de Aragua and the Navegantes del Magallanes. The license didn't specify why those two teams were left out, but a person familiar with the matter said it is likely because they have a local government representative on their boards. The Venezuelan league is appealing that ruling with OFAC.

The Venezuelan league had taken steps over the past few months to distance itself from the country's government, in the wake of MLB prohibiting its players from playing there. The teams agreed in a private meeting in September to sever all financial relations with the central government, including two of the league's biggest sponsors: the state energy monopoly Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. and the Venezuelan Economic and Social Development Bank. The logos of those companies have been removed from jerseys and stadium billboards.

It remains unclear whether major-league or minor-league players will join the Venezuelan league this season, which began last month in an abbreviated form. The economic crisis in Venezuela forced the 63-game schedule to be reduced by nearly a third. With no MLB players to bring the star power Venezuelan fans are accustomed to, the league has seen declining attendance.

More than 400 Venezuelans have played in Major League Baseball over the years, including current stars like Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr., Houston's José Altuve and Detroit's Miguel Cabrera, among others. That's the second-most of any foreign country, only trailing the Dominican Republic.

Write to Jared Diamond at jared.diamond@wsj.com