U.S. Existing Home Sales Jumped 11.8% in February--Update

By Laura Kusisto

Sales of previously owned homes posted their largest monthly gain since 2015 in February, a sign that lower mortgage rates and more attractive prices are helping to lure buyers back to the market just in time for the critical spring selling season.

Existing home sales rose 11.8% in February from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.51 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. That was the second-strongest monthly gain in home sales ever.

Nonetheless, sales volume was 1.8% below where it was one year ago, indicating the market is recovering but to a lower level than 2017 and early 2018. Other continued signs of softness include higher inventory levels and an increase in the days homes are spending on the market.

"Homes aren't really flying off the market as they have been, so that's great news to [buyers] who have been used to a super competitive market, " said Cheryl Young, a senior economist at Trulia.

Lawrence Yun, the Realtors association's chief economist, said the latest data represented a "powerful recovery" in existing home sales. Among other factors, a strong labor market and wage growth are helping to underpin the housing market, he said.

Last year was the weakest for home sales since 2015. Buyers pulled back in the latter half of 2018, primarily due to the shock of rising mortgage rates after an era of ultracheap credit. Interest rates hit nearly 5% in the fall, but the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage over the past week was down to 4.28%, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac.

Still, mortgage rates weren't the only factor holding buyers back, and many of the other headwinds remain. The housing-market recovery is threatened by high prices, a shortage of starter-home inventory, a volatile stock market, and anxiety about the national political situation, including trade disputes and the partial government shutdown that ended in January.

Slowing price gains could be good news for home buyers. The national median sale price for a previously owned home last month was $249,500, up 3.6% from a year earlier. But growth has slowed significantly.

Also the number of sellers cutting prices has increased, good news for buyers this spring. "House price gains have been excessive," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide Insurance.

Mr. Berson said the slowing in price growth in recent months had stabilized many U.S. housing markets where price growth had run ahead of income gains. Mr. Berson's quarterly report on the health of local housing markets ranked 202 cities as having a positive outlook in the first quarter, up from 181 in the prior quarter.

"I think we will see at least a decent spring sales season because the combination of lower price appreciation and lower mortgage rates should lead more buyers out there," he said.

The region seeing biggest increase in February home sales was the West, where volume rose 16% from January. The increase was 14.9% in the South and 9.5% in the Midwest. Sales were flat in the Northeast.

The National Association of Realtors said there were 1.63 million existing homes available for sale at the end of February, up 3.2% from a year earlier and representing a 3.5-month supply at the current sales pace.

News Corp., owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.

Write to Laura Kusisto at laura.kusisto@wsj.com