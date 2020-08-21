U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 24.7% in July from June

By Nicole Friedman

Sales of previously owned homes surged in July as low interest rates and a desire for more space boosted home-buyer demand.

Existing-home sales rose 24.7% in July from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million, the highest rate since December 2006, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. The July sales marked a 8.7% increase from a year earlier.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 14.2% monthly increase in sales of previously-owned homes, which make up most of the housing market.

"The housing market is actually past the recovery phase and is now in a booming stage," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.

