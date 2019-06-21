U.S. Existing Home Sales Rose Strongly in May

By Harriet Torry and Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON-Sales of previously owned homes rose strongly in May, a sign that demand for housing picked up as mortgage rates continued to ease last month.

Sales rose 2.5% in May from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected sales would rise 1.2% to a rate of 5.25 million in May.

Compared with a year earlier, sales in May declined 1.1%. Existing-home sales were revised higher for April, to a rate of 5.21 million, the same pace as in March.

May's gain and April's upward revision suggests the spring selling season got off to a stronger start than initially expected. Lawrence Yun, the association's chief economist, said lower mortgage rates were "clearly a bonus" for consumers, which combined with strong job growth should lead to stronger home sales in the second half of the year.

"The only risk to the recovery is lack of new home construction," he said.

Interest rates on mortgages cooled significantly last month, boosting borrowers' incentive to buy a home. The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped from 4.2% in the final week of April to 3.99% in the final week of May, according to Freddie Mac. That was the first time mortgage rates had fallen below 4% since January 2018.

The National Association of Realtors said there were 1.92 million existing homes available for sale at the end of May, up 2.7% from a year earlier and a 4.3-month supply at the current sales pace.

The Federal Reserve indicated Wednesday that it could cut interest rates in the months ahead if an economic outlook clouded by uncertainty over trade policy doesn't improve, raising the prospect that mortgage rates drift even lower.

The May housing data are a positive sign for the housing market's spring selling season and buck recent weak data.

Housing starts fell 0.9% in May from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.269 million, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. That was a steeper decline than the 0.4% decrease economists had expected. That was followed by a drop in U.S. home-builder confidence in June, as builders reported concerns over rising construction costs and trade issues. The National Association of Home Builders housing-market index fell to 64 this month from 66 in May, the trade group said Monday.

The national median sale price for a previously owned home last month was $277,700, up 4.8% from a year earlier and the strongest monthly pace of growth since August 2018, the NAR said Friday. It marked the 87th straight month of year-over-year gains.

A strong job market and wage growth all bode well for the housing market currently, although low inventory and high prices have curbed those solid fundamentals somewhat.

News Corp., owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.