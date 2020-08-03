Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. FAA proposes requiring key Boeing 737 MAX design changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 03:10pm EDT
Signage of The Boeing Company in Seattle

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it is proposing requiring four key Boeing 737 MAX design changes to address safety issues seen in two crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane's grounding in March 2019.

The agency is issuing a proposed airworthiness directive to require updated flight-control software, revised display-processing software to generate alerts, revising certain flight-crew operating procedures, and changing the routing of some wiring bundles.

The announcement is significant but there are still other major steps, including finalizing pilot-training procedures, that must be completed before the 737 MAX can resume flights. The public has 45 days to comment on the changes and it is still unclear if flights will resume before the end of 2020.

The FAA said in a separate 96-page report released on Monday that it "has preliminarily determined that Boeing's proposed changes to the 737 MAX design, flightcrew procedures and maintenance procedures effectively mitigate the airplane-related safety issues" in the two fatal crashes. The airworthiness directive seeks to require Boeing changes.

The FAA said the changes minimize "dependence on pilot action and the effect of any potential single failure."

The crisis over the grounding of the once top-selling 737 MAX has cost the U.S. planemaker more than $19 billion, slashed production and hobbled its supply chain, with criminal and congressional investigations still ongoing.

The FAA's extensive review has taken more than 18 months and included the full-time work of more than 40 engineers, inspectors, pilots, and technical support staff. To date, the FAA has conducted more than 60,000 hours of review, certification testing, and document evaluation.

The agency is also proposing that 737 MAX operators conduct an Angle of Attack (AOA) sensor system test and perform an operational readiness flight prior to returning each airplane to service.

The changes are designed to prevent the erroneous activation of a key system known as MCAS tied to both crashes, to alert pilots if two AOA sensors are receiving conflicting data and to ensure flightcrew can recognize and respond to erroneous stabilizer movement.

The wiring change will ensure the MAX complies with the FAA's wire separation safety standards.

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.30% 0.88 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.64% 162.265 Delayed Quote.-51.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pPompeo Warns New Measures Planned for China Over Human Rights -- Update
DJ
03:11pDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
03:10pU.S. FAA proposes requiring key Boeing 737 MAX design changes
RE
03:07pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury announces marketable borrowing estimates
PU
02:57pBANK OF JAMAICA : Credit Conditions Survey Report - March 2020 Quarter
PU
02:50pFormFree Head of Vendor Management and Compliance Katie King Honored as HousingWire 2020 Women of Influence
SE
02:30pFaa proposing 737 max operators conduct angle of attack sensor system test and operational readiness flight before returning each airplane to service
RE
02:22pLIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : Venture Companies Present August 6th
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group