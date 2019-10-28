Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
U.S. FAA sees need to raise standards for airplane pilot training around the world

10/28/2019 | 10:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos show Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday there was a need to raise standards for airplane pilot training around the world.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson is in Brasilia to participate in an airline industry conference. His remarks come after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have prompted safety reviews across the industry.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.83% 343.2049 Delayed Quote.5.37%
