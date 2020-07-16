U.S. FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack - sources

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter
hacking, two sources familiar with the situation said, after
hackers seized control of accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Kim
Kardashian and others in what appeared to be a bitcoin scam.
Earlier the FBI had said: "We are aware of today's security
incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high
profile individuals. The accounts appear to have been
compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud."
Shares of Twitter added to losses on the news and traded
down 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)