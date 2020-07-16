Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hacking, two sources familiar with the situation said, after hackers seized control of accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian and others in what appeared to be a bitcoin scam.

Earlier the FBI had said: "We are aware of today's security incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile individuals. The accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud."

Shares of Twitter added to losses on the news and traded down 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.65% 8004.633 End-of-day quote.25.80%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.78% 9120.3405 End-of-day quote.27.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pAll-In-One Tool That Backs Up and Restores Important Data and Files Adds Major Enhancements
SE
12:59pDutch, Hungarian opposition weighs on EU pandemic recovery plan
RE
12:57pInvestors sue Deutsche Bank and its CEO in wake of Epstein fine
RE
12:56pASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR NATIONAL SECURITY JOHN C. DEMERS DELIVERS KEYNOTE AT ACI'S SIXTH NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CFIUS : Compliance and Enforcement
PU
12:55pIn Utah, a debate stirs over Estonian radioactive waste
RE
12:53pPrivacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook
RE
12:47pTwitter scammers just wanted money. But what if they had worse plans?
RE
12:43pCresting 'first wave' of stimulus may be next hurdle for world markets
RE
12:42pParis wheat eases as U.S. rally fizzles out
RE
12:41pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, ..
2UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : is acquiring Routematch to support cities in providing more acce..
3FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. : FORRESTER : Research To Broadcast Its 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
4The Oncology Institute Extends Its Reach to Serve an Additional 180,000 Patients Through New Contracts and ..
5HOLMEN AB : HOLMEN PUBL : acquires Martinsons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group