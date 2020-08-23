U.S. FDA authorizes use of blood plasma to treat coronavirus

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug
Administration (FDA) on Sunday said it authorized the use of
blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a
treatment for the disease, a day after President Donald Trump
blamed the agency for impeding the rollout of coronavirus
vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons.
The announcement from the FDA of a so-called “emergency use
authorization” also comes on the eve of the Republican National
Convention, where Trump will be nominated to lead his party for
four more years.
A day before the FDA's announcement, Trump tagged the
agency's Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a tweet and said, "The
deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very
difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the
vaccines and therapeutics." "Obviously, they are hoping to delay
the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and
saving lives!"
Trump has announced a news briefing for 5:30 pm ET (2130
GMT)on Sunday. He is likely to make an announcement on this
topic.
The FDA, which appeared to rush with an announcement on
Sunday, said early evidence suggests blood plasma can decrease
mortality and improve the health of patients when administered
in the first three days of their hospitalization.
It was not immediately clear what the immediate impact of
this decision would be.
"It appeared that the product is safe and we're comfortable
with that and we continue to see no concerning safety signals,"
said Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration's
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said on a
conference call with reporters.
The agency also said it determined this was a safe approach
in an analysis of 20,000 patients who received this treatment.
So far, 70,000 patients have been treated using blood plasma,
the FDA said.
Patients who benefited the most from this treatment are
those under 80 years old and who were not on a respirator, the
agency said. Such patients had a 35 percent better survival rate
a month after receiving the treatment.
FDA Director Stephen Hahn said Trump had not spoken to him
or the agency and did not play a role in its decision to make
the announcement on Sunday.
