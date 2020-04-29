Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. FDA may announce emergency use of Gilead's coronavirus drug Wednesday - NYT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:02pm EDT

U.S. drug regulators may announce their decision allowing emergency use of Gilead Science Inc's experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir as soon as Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed senior administration official.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official at the National Institutes of Health, earlier on Wednesday told reporters at the White House that initial data on the potential treatment looked promising but needed more review, adding that he had no timeline for the Food and Drug Administration's approval.

(Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50pWall Street rallies on promising coronavirus drug
RE
06:43pU.S. could store another 'several hundred million' barrels of oil - Mnuchin
RE
06:06pPumping cash at record pace, ECB is under pressure to act again
RE
06:02pU.S. FDA may announce emergency use of Gilead's coronavirus drug Wednesday - NYT
RE
06:02pTrump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug in coronavirus fight
RE
06:01pEXPLAINER : What does new data say about Gilead's experimental coronavirus drug?
RE
05:58pSteven Mnuchin Says U.S. Aims to Get Back Its Money From Fed Programs
DJ
05:51pU.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 60,000 as New Data Show Economic Toll--8th Update
DJ
05:50pData on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
RE
05:47pBoeing to shrink workforce, raise cash as coronavirus slams jet industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : profit streak not derailed by coronavirus as auto industry braces for losses
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work feeds cloud demand, boosts Teams
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Transcript of bluenotes interview w..
5ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. : ENGINEER GOLD MINES : to Extend Warrants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group