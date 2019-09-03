Log in
U.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August

09/03/2019 | 10:56am EDT

By Sarah Chaney

U.S. factory activity fell in August, the latest sign that a global manufacturing pullback is spreading amid rising trade tensions.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index decreased to 49.1 in August from 51.2 in July -- with readings below 50 indicating contraction. Tuesday's reading was below economists' expectations for the manufacturing index to log in at 51.0.

Trade concerns remain "the most significant issue," according to Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

Tuesday's ISM data, compiled from a monthly survey of purchasing and supply executives across the U.S., added to a picture of softening activity in U.S. manufacturing. A separate index of U.S. manufacturing activity, produced by IHS Markit, on Tuesday came in at its weakest level in almost a decade.

The U.S. manufacturing slowdown comes against the backdrop of a global manufacturing pullback. Factory activity is contracting in the U.K., Germany, Japan and South Korea, according to IHS Markit's manufacturers' purchasing managers' indexes.

In the U.S. index, indicies for new orders, employment and production indices all declined in August from the previous month.

